Rockport tie-up cuts costs, lifts King Global output

The savings are being redirected into high-efficiency equipment to boost output and stabilize supply. The company, which grew from a single warehouse into a nationwide operation with more than 200 employees and facilities in Laguna, Davao and Cebu, is prioritizing tighter cost control to sustain expansion.

Efficiency is everything in manufacturing

“In manufacturing, efficiency is everything, and every single cent counts,” said Ryan Tan, president of King Global.

“By partnering with Rockport to manage our costs well, we are creating the financial flexibility to invest in better equipment, keep our pricing fair, and support the jobs of our people,” he added.

Ability to serve retail brands

The reinvestment is expected to improve production speed and strengthen the company’s ability to serve retail brands, hotels and households nationwide.

Rockport Power said the partnership reflects its push to position energy savings as a driver of business performance.