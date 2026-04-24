Rockport tie-up cuts costs, lifts King Global output

“In manufacturing, efficiency is everything, and every single cent counts,” said Ryan Tan, President of King Global.

“By partnering with Rockport to manage our costs well, we are creating the financial flexibility to invest in better equipment, keep our pricing fair, and support the jobs of our people.”

The reinvestment is expected to improve production speed and strengthen the company’s ability to serve retail brands, hotels, and households nationwide.

Rockport Power said the partnership reflects its push to position energy savings as a driver of business performance.

“Our commitment is simple: Smart Energy. Real Savings. We want to help businesses like King Global gain the financial flexibility to focus on what they do best—serving customers and communities,” said Marvee M. Espejo, President of Rockport Power.