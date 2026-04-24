Fernandez stuns Anasta, makes Philta Men’s Open QF

“I just played really well, I was serving well, my forehand was going in,” Fernandez said.

“I admire him (Anasta) a lot, his slice and longevity in tennis are great. He is also one of the toughest people to go up against on the tennis tour here.”

Fernandez will be up against No. 8 Ronard Joven, who pulled off a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Noel Damian Jr.

“Again, I’m all praise to coach (Joven), he is a multiple time PCA Open champion and he is one of the nicest people here. To be honest, I don’t know what my chances are but I’m just going to do my best and we’ll see,” said Fernandez, who teamed up with elder brother Loucas to beat Russeiden Sardea and Marraphael Teng, 6-1, 6-3, in the doubles opening round.

Meanwhile,No. 15 Francis Alcantara eliminated third seed John Benedict Aguilar, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, to join fellow national players Alberto Lim Jr., Eric “Jed” Olivarez Jr. and Arthur Pantino in the next round of the Grand Slam-level event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.