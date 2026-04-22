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TENNIS

Pantino catches fire, reaches Round of 16

ARTHUR Pantino displays his fine form to post a 6-0, 6-2 win over France Vhielle Dilao in the Round of 32 of the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday.
ARTHUR Pantino displays his fine form to post a 6-0, 6-2 win over France Vhielle Dilao in the Round of 32 of the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday. Photograph courtesy of PHILTA
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Cebuano Arthur Pantino defeated France Vhielle Dilao, 6-0, 6-2, Wednesday to reach the Round of 16 in the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The fifth-seeded Pantino will face Elvin Joseph Geluz, who eliminated No. 11 Loucas Fernandez, 6-1, 6-3.

ARTHUR Pantino displays his fine form to post a 6-0, 6-2 win over France Vhielle Dilao in the Round of 32 of the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday.
Fernandez sizzles, marches to 3rd round

Pantino, who debuted at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, won the inaugural Gentry Open last year.

Top seed Alberto Lim Jr. also marched to the next round after demolishing John Jeric Accion, 6-0, 6-0.

Lim, the defending PCA Open champion, will meet Rafa Monte de Ramos, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Adrian Cagitla.

Meanwhile, No. 13 Lance Jacob Fernandez of University of the Philippines sustained his winning form to advance in the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

ARTHUR Pantino displays his fine form to post a 6-0, 6-2 win over France Vhielle Dilao in the Round of 32 of the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday.
Capadocia sends Abarquez packing

Fernandez downed University of the East’s Kyle Andrei Saga, 6-3, 6-2, to advance against fourth seed Vicente Alberto Anasta, who prevailed over RJ dela Fuente, 7-5, 6-2.

No. 7 Nilo Ledama, 8 Ronard Joven, No. 10 Josshua Kinaadman, No. 15 Francis Alcantar and qualifier Jeremiah Tomacruz also secured seats in the tournament offering 1000 Philta ranking points and P350,000 in cash to the champion.

Rizal Memorial Tennis Center
Arthur Pantino
Philta Men’s National Open

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