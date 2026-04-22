Pantino catches fire, reaches Round of 16

Cebuano Arthur Pantino defeated France Vhielle Dilao, 6-0, 6-2, Wednesday to reach the Round of 16 in the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
The fifth-seeded Pantino will face Elvin Joseph Geluz, who eliminated No. 11 Loucas Fernandez, 6-1, 6-3.
Pantino, who debuted at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, won the inaugural Gentry Open last year.
Top seed Alberto Lim Jr. also marched to the next round after demolishing John Jeric Accion, 6-0, 6-0.
Lim, the defending PCA Open champion, will meet Rafa Monte de Ramos, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Adrian Cagitla.
Meanwhile, No. 13 Lance Jacob Fernandez of University of the Philippines sustained his winning form to advance in the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.
Fernandez downed University of the East’s Kyle Andrei Saga, 6-3, 6-2, to advance against fourth seed Vicente Alberto Anasta, who prevailed over RJ dela Fuente, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 7 Nilo Ledama, 8 Ronard Joven, No. 10 Josshua Kinaadman, No. 15 Francis Alcantar and qualifier Jeremiah Tomacruz also secured seats in the tournament offering 1000 Philta ranking points and P350,000 in cash to the champion.