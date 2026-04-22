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TENNIS

Fernandez sizzles, marches to 3rd round

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines bet Lance Jacob Fernandez displays his solid form in beating Hilbert San Jose, 6-0, 7-6 (3) to reach the third round of the Philta Men’s National Open on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.
UNIVERSITY of the Philippines bet Lance Jacob Fernandez displays his solid form in beating Hilbert San Jose, 6-0, 7-6 (3) to reach the third round of the Philta Men’s National Open on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of philta
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University of the Philippines bet Lance Jacob Fernandez barged into the third round after beating Hilbert San Jose, 6-0, 7-6 (3), in the Philta Men’s National Open on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Seeded No. 13, Fernandez will be up against Kyle Andrei Saga, who scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Frank Nhiele Dilao.

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines bet Lance Jacob Fernandez displays his solid form in beating Hilbert San Jose, 6-0, 7-6 (3) to reach the third round of the Philta Men’s National Open on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.
Prozorova, Vekic arrange semifinal battle

Saga is a member of University of the East, which the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 crown last March as well as the 2025 PCA Juniors team title.

“It’s anybody’s game, I’ll just to my best,” said the 20-year-old Fernandez, who ousted third seed Elbert Anasta, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, to reach the 2025 PCA Men’s Open quarterfinals where he lost to Nilo Ledama, 4-6, 3-6.

No. 3 John Benedict Aguilar, No. 8 Ronard Joven, No. 9 Jarell Edangga and No. 10 Josshua Kinaadman also secured third-round slots in the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Aguilar downed Christopher Sonsona, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Joven clobbered Marco Suntay, 6-1, 6-1; Edangga demolished Joshua Ferrer, 6-0, 6-0; and Kinaadman whipped Andrei Padao, 6-2, 6-2.

Other winners were France Vhielle Dilao, Alysson Cabanilla, Mac Alcoseba, Christian Padill, RJ dela Fuente, John Jeric Accion, Elvin Joseph Geluz and Steffano Gurria.

Philta Men’s National Open tennis 2026
Lance Jacob Fernandez UP tennis player
Kyle Andrei Saga University of the East tennis

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