Fernandez sizzles, marches to 3rd round

Saga is a member of University of the East, which the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 crown last March as well as the 2025 PCA Juniors team title.

“It’s anybody’s game, I’ll just to my best,” said the 20-year-old Fernandez, who ousted third seed Elbert Anasta, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, to reach the 2025 PCA Men’s Open quarterfinals where he lost to Nilo Ledama, 4-6, 3-6.

No. 3 John Benedict Aguilar, No. 8 Ronard Joven, No. 9 Jarell Edangga and No. 10 Josshua Kinaadman also secured third-round slots in the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Aguilar downed Christopher Sonsona, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Joven clobbered Marco Suntay, 6-1, 6-1; Edangga demolished Joshua Ferrer, 6-0, 6-0; and Kinaadman whipped Andrei Padao, 6-2, 6-2.

Other winners were France Vhielle Dilao, Alysson Cabanilla, Mac Alcoseba, Christian Padill, RJ dela Fuente, John Jeric Accion, Elvin Joseph Geluz and Steffano Gurria.