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Champion for a cause: Tatay Igno’s journey

Champion for a cause: Tatay Igno’s journey
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Gaming platform GameZone is spotlighting one of its most compelling champions, Tatay Igno, as it rolls out its rebranded GameZone Tour and entertainment push, anchored on responsible gaming and real-life stories of perseverance.

Champion for a cause: Tatay Igno’s journey
Tatay Igno’s journey to spotlighted in GameZone campaign after historic win

Tatay Igno, the tournament’s oldest winner, joined the GTCC: Summer Showdown with a goal beyond the prize—to fund his wife’s medical treatment. His unexpected run to the championship has since become the centerpiece of a new campaign, including a television commercial shoot featuring Vice Ganda, highlighting both his victory and personal journey.

Now with his wife cancer-free, Tatay Igno’s story underscores the brand’s push for purpose-driven storytelling, as GameZone and parent firm DigiPlus expand their platform with new offerings aimed at a broader, community-focused audience.

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