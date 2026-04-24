Champion for a cause: Tatay Igno’s journey

Tatay Igno, the tournament’s oldest winner, joined the GTCC: Summer Showdown with a goal beyond the prize—to fund his wife’s medical treatment. His unexpected run to the championship has since become the centerpiece of a new campaign, including a television commercial shoot featuring Vice Ganda, highlighting both his victory and personal journey.

Now with his wife cancer-free, Tatay Igno’s story underscores the brand’s push for purpose-driven storytelling, as GameZone and parent firm DigiPlus expand their platform with new offerings aimed at a broader, community-focused audience.