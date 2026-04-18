Tatay Igno’s journey to spotlighted in GameZone campaign after historic win

According to Tatay Igno he only had hope to reach the top nine in the tournament. He continued to win round after round, ending up in the final game and eventually winning the GTCC: Summer Showdown.

Today, Tatay Igno’s wife is now cancer-free, as his loving sacrifice proved that the real victory came after winning the tournament. Now taking their story to the screen, Tatay Igno was amazed at how a production was being built around his life story.

In the height of the TVC experience, Tatay Igno and his wife were also joined by GameZone’s Brand Ambassador and movie star, Vice Ganda, who led the storytelling in the re-enactment of the GTCC: Summer Showdown. Their heartfelt interaction was captured when Vice Ganda congratulated them as they both exchanged stories, expressing admiration for each other’s talents.

Tatay Igno and his wife watched closely as their story was being filmed, taking inspiration from his personal life story leading up to the moments where he recalled the tablet saying “You are the Champion” during the tournament. GameZone champions perseverance and dedication, in further promoting the brand’s fairness, opportunity, and community-driven engagement through stories like Tatay Igno’s.

For Tatay Igno, the commercial shoot was a stern reminder of what was at stake when he entered the final rounds despite the pressure of the grueling rounds, he made sure to look at his family as the primary source of motivation. The TVC showcased his skills and knowledge of the game to overcome and win against all odds, while also creating a fun and exciting commercial for everyone to watch.

At the heart of the campaign, DigiPlus, together with GameZone, introduced the newly launched GameZone Tour, a rebrand aimed at shaping a brighter future for digital entertainment. The initiative raises the stakes while expanding the platform’s offerings with more games set to be introduced in the upcoming seasons.