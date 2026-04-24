Breaking the mold: RJ Perkins redefines confidence on pageant stage.

“I really didn’t expect anything at first… well, I did my best. I would have to admit that,” he shared. “I walked on that stage showing who I am, and what I want to show out to the world.”

The moment quickly gained traction online, with netizens praising his courage and applauding the visibility he brought to a more inclusive definition of male beauty. For many, it wasn’t just a performance—it was a breakthrough.

“I was really nervous. I do have to admit it was a nerve-wracking experience… it’s also my first pageant,” Perkins admitted. “When I woke up to see everyone commenting that it was a brave thing to do, I was really happy.”

Beyond the viral moment, Perkins emphasized that his goal extended far beyond placements or titles. It was about influence—and impact.

“I might as well make a standard… that was my goal,” he said.

In an industry slowly evolving toward inclusivity, RJ Perkins’ quiet but powerful stand proves that confidence, in its truest form, can challenge norms—and inspire change.