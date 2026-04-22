Mister Pampanga bet goes viral for breaking body norms

A candidate in the Mister Pampanga 2026 pageant has gone viral after taking part in the swimwear competition with a fuller physique, sparking online discussions on body standards in male pageantry.
RJ Perkins, representing Angeles City, drew attention following the event on 19 April, where he confidently walked the stage despite not fitting the typical lean or muscular build often associated with pageants.
Social media users praised Perkins for breaking stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.
“RJ Perkins made a powerful statement at the Mister Pampanga 2026 swimwear competition last Sunday, proving that confidence and authenticity can redefine standards in male pageantry,” a pageant-related post read.
“Perkins took to the stage with undeniable presence, capturing attention not just for his performance, but for what he stood for. In a competition often associated with a specific ‘ideal’ physique, he broke the mold, challenging long-standing stereotypes about what a male pageant contender should look like.”
Online reactions highlighted support for a broader definition of attractiveness.
“Hindi pala kailangan abs para mag-stand out! Face + confidence talaga ang laban; Ganito ang mga totoong gwapo,” one user commented.
“I believe na di lang katawan ang bala niya kaya sumali siya sa contest… the way he spoke brainy siya kaya dapat kabahan na yung ibang contestant,” another said.
The moment has since fueled conversations on evolving beauty standards, with many emphasizing that confidence, personality, and presence can be just as important as physical appearance in modern pageantry.