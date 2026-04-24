ASEAN pushes wider Myanmar prisoner release

“We welcome the announcement of the release of more than 4,000 prisoners on 17 April 2026, in conjunction with Myanmar’s New Year,” ASEAN said, noting that the move could help open space for dialogue.

The regional bloc highlighted the release of Win Myint as a key development, saying it could support efforts toward broader engagement among political actors. “In particular, we welcome the release of U Win Myint, viewing this as a positive step toward inclusive national dialogue among all parties in Myanmar.”

However, the ASEAN emphasized that the process remains incomplete, urging authorities to extend the gesture to other detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We encourage the release of the remaining prisoners in Myanmar, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, in the spirit of genuine reconciliation and peace,” the group said.

The bloc also cited the amnesty granted to foreign nationals, including citizens from ASEAN countries, and expressed hope for their swift return home. It called for continued protection of individuals still in custody, particularly victims of trafficking and transnational crimes.

Beyond the prisoner releases, ASEAN reiterated its broader position on Myanmar’s political crisis, reaffirming the Five-Point Consensus as the main framework for resolving the conflict. The group again urged an immediate halt to violence and called on all sides to exercise restraint and ensure civilian safety.

“We reaffirm our commitment to assisting Myanmar to achieve a peaceful and durable solution to the political crisis that is Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led,” the statement said.

ASEAN also underscored the continuing role of its special envoy in facilitating dialogue among stakeholders, as the region seeks to stabilize one of its most challenging political flashpoints.