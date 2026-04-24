660 school sites get land titles

The project is a joint effort between the DENR and the Department of Education, aimed at protecting school properties and improving infrastructure development.

Under the program, DENR regional and field offices will conduct surveys, verify boundaries with schools and communities, and process documents for special patents or presidential proclamations. The Land Management Bureau will oversee and monitor implementation.

The initiative forms part of DENR’s broader “Handog ng Pangulo: Luntiang Bukas” program, which focuses on land titling, climate-ready housing, green spaces, forest restoration and livelihood support.

Cuna said securing school lands ensures safer classrooms and better planning for future development.

“A titled school lot means safer buildings, better planning, and more opportunities for every child to learn and grow,” he added.