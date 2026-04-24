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660 school sites set for land titles

Langub Elementary School in Purok 3 Centro, Brgy. Langub, Davao City, one of the public school sites issued a Special Patent by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on May 6, 2024. Established in 1960, the school occupies a 1,698-square-meter lot and currently serves around 500 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6 for School Year 2025–2026. (Photo and caption from the DENR)
Langub Elementary School in Purok 3 Centro, Brgy. Langub, Davao City, one of the public school sites issued a Special Patent by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on May 6, 2024. Established in 1960, the school occupies a 1,698-square-meter lot and currently serves around 500 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6 for School Year 2025–2026. (Photo and caption from the DENR)
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The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Friday it will roll out 660 land titles for public school sites this year to secure campuses from disputes and support long-term development.

Langub Elementary School in Purok 3 Centro, Brgy. Langub, Davao City, one of the public school sites issued a Special Patent by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on May 6, 2024. Established in 1960, the school occupies a 1,698-square-meter lot and currently serves around 500 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6 for School Year 2025–2026. (Photo and caption from the DENR)
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Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said titled school lands will allow administrators to improve facilities and focus on education. The initiative is a joint effort with the Department of Education, with field offices handling surveys and documentation while the Land Management Bureau oversees implementation.

Langub Elementary School in Purok 3 Centro, Brgy. Langub, Davao City, one of the public school sites issued a Special Patent by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on May 6, 2024. Established in 1960, the school occupies a 1,698-square-meter lot and currently serves around 500 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6 for School Year 2025–2026. (Photo and caption from the DENR)
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The project forms part of the government’s “Handog ng Pangulo: Luntiang Bukas” program, which includes land titling, climate-resilient housing, green spaces and forest restoration. The DENR said it will coordinate with local governments to ensure transparency and keep communities informed.

DENR

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