660 school sites set for land titles

Langub Elementary School in Purok 3 Centro, Brgy. Langub, Davao City, one of the public school sites issued a Special Patent by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on May 6, 2024. Established in 1960, the school occupies a 1,698-square-meter lot and currently serves around 500 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6 for School Year 2025–2026. (Photo and caption from the DENR)