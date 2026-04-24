660 school sites set for land titles

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Friday it will roll out 660 land titles for public school sites this year to secure campuses from disputes and support long-term development.
Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said titled school lands will allow administrators to improve facilities and focus on education. The initiative is a joint effort with the Department of Education, with field offices handling surveys and documentation while the Land Management Bureau oversees implementation.
The project forms part of the government’s “Handog ng Pangulo: Luntiang Bukas” program, which includes land titling, climate-resilient housing, green spaces and forest restoration. The DENR said it will coordinate with local governments to ensure transparency and keep communities informed.