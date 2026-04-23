Top juniors collide in Bagong Pilipinas netfest

Leading the charge is La Carlota’s Kathlyn Bugna, who enters the tournament as the player to beat following her dominant sweep of the girls’ 16U and 18U titles in both Bacolod and last week’s Capiztahan event.

On the boys’ side, Andrian Rodriguez is out for redemption after falling short in his previous title bids. A runner-up in both the 16U and 18U divisions in the Verde Aces and Capiztahan legs, Rodriguez is determined to finally break through.

However, he faces a tough field that includes Rafael Martin, Marku Zapatos and other hungry contenders.

Rizzjun Labindao also looks to sustain his momentum after capturing a title last week, as he joins the chase in the 16U and 18U categories. The divisions are stacked with talent, including Anthony Castigador, Anthony Cosca, Cristiano Calingasan, Ciara Alipo-on, Juan Thomas Calingasan and Roxas City leg winner Francisco De Juan III.