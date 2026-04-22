Bugna sizzles with Capiztahan triple crown

Bugna, from La Carlota, proved just as clinical in the 18-and-U division, once again overwhelming Deocampo, 6-1, 6-1, to complete a twin-title sweep. The latest feat adds to her growing collection of crowns, including her recent triumphs in the Palawan circuit legs over the past four months.

With her blend of composure, consistency and quiet dominance, Bugna is fast emerging as one of the brightest prospects in Philippine tennis — a player whose trajectory suggests she could soon make the leap from junior standout to national mainstay.

Francisco de Juan III also dominated the boys’ side of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking, though his path proved far more grueling than Bugna. The Barotac Viejo standout edged top seed Cristiano Calingasan in the 14U finals, 6-4, 6-3, before surviving another top-ranked foe, Andrian Rodriguez, in a dramatic 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(5) victory to rule the 16U class.

Aklan’s Rizzjun Labindao claimed the boys’ 18U crown with a comeback 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Rodriguez, while Mathieu Flores captured the 12U title with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph against Caleb Ausan.