Top juniors clash in Capiztahan netfest

However, Bugna faces a determined field eager to snap the Batang Onay Tennis Club’s multi-leg winning streak in the circuit organized by Palawan Pawnshop under president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Leading the challengers in the 16U class are Besper Zapatos, Isobel Alipo-on and Kathyrine Bugna, while Tori Deocampo, Aleeva Suace and Zapatos banner the opposition in the premier 18U division.

In the boys’ category, Rodriguez eyes redemption and a dominant showing after recent setbacks. With doubles partner Matthew Morris taking a break following back-to-back wins over him in Bacolod, Rodriguez enters as the top seed in both the 16U and 18U classes.

But the path to victory is far from easy.

A deep roster of contenders looms in the 16U bracket, including Rizzjun Labindao, Anthony Cosca, Cristiano Calingasan, Ynigo Calingasan, Francisco De Juan III, Kirk Quanico and Drig Escobar. Labindao also headlines the challenge in the 18U division, alongside Rafael Martin, Marku Zapatos, Cosca and Quanico.

Meanwhile, Theriz Zapatos of Kalibo seeks back-to-back titles in the girls’ 14U class but will have to fend off a tough lineup led by Teresinha Calingasan, Donarose Olavides and Kate Chavez.

The unranked Escobar, on the other hand, aims to build on a previous victory in the boys’ 14U division, where he faces Matteo Calingasan, De Juan, Robertson Olavides and Ciaran Alipo-on.

In the 12U group, Chavez emerges as the player to beat as she goes for consecutive titles, with Olavides, Liza Yeban and Gracynth Guilliano poised to challenge her bid.