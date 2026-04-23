Ryder Cup defends ticket prices

PARIS, France (AFP) — Ryder Cup organizers on Wednesday defended the cost of tickets for next year’s centenary tournament in Ireland after prices rose sharply compared to the last European event in Rome.

Daily general admission tickets for the three competition days on 17 to 19 September at Adare Manor in County Limerick are priced at 499 euros ($584), almost double the 260 euros it cost in Italy in 2023.