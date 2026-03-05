Donald tapped as Europe captain anew

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Luke Donald will captain Europe again at the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland as he bids to become the first man to lead a side to three consecutive wins in the competition, officials announced Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Englishman, a former world No. 1, previously led Europe to victory in the biennial tournament in Rome in 2023 and then at Bethpage Black in New York last year with a dramatic 15-13 win.

“The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to my family and me,” said Donald in a European Tour statement.

“I didn’t imagine this third time would come,” he added ahead of what will be the centenary Ryder Cup.

“Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure-packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done — but maybe there is a little more story to tell.”

“It’s a real privilege, and I am certainly looking forward to another home Ryder Cup.”

Donald was a playing member of the victorious European team at the 2006 Ryder Cup, held at the K Club in County Kildare.

“The Irish golf fans are some of the best in the world,” he said, with the 2027 event set to run from 17 to 19 September.

“They are so passionate about the game, so hospitable and so down to earth.”

Tiger Woods, whose tally of 15 major championships is second only to the 18 won by compatriot Jack Nicklaus, is reportedly in line to captain the United States team at Adare Manor.

Ryder Cup Europe chief executive Guy Kinnings said the “meticulous” Donald, renowned for the care with which he selects pairings, was the right choice to lead Europe once more.

“He has faced a lot of challenges as captain throughout his two terms, and he has handled all of them with his usual calm, poise and authority and above all with respect,” Kinnings said.

“He is meticulous in everything he does when it comes to planning and preparation, but Luke would be the first to acknowledge that as good a job as he has done, this is a new challenge for him and the team.”

“He will be as motivated and as committed as ever to help them achieve more success.”