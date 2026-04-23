Jonvic Remulla orders probe into BFP complaints over ASEAN deployment

The arrangement, they said, required them to take shifts and rotate duties while assigned fire trucks and ambulances remained on standby in staging areas. However, there was no allocated fuel support, as well as no proper accommodation for deployed personnel. Many were forced to sleep on the floor under inadequate facilities and uncomfortable conditions.

They added that during initial briefings, BFP officials told them the event was funded and that each deployed personnel would receive a food allowance of P500. But when the deployment concluded, they received only P200, and some have yet to receive any allowance.

When they sought clarification, the logistics support unit reportedly told them that deductions were made due to taxes related to official receipts and processing.

The group noted that in 2017, during previous deployments, including ASEAN-related operations, personnel received the full amount.

Remulla, for his part, said the complaints are now being investigated.

“Currently being investigated by our anti-corruption unit. We should have results in 10 days. We are interviewing those deployed to validate the allegations,” Remulla told DAILY TRIBUNE.