Remulla owns fire truck shortage, cites corruption crackdown

The DILG chief earlier disclosed that the BFP faces a deficit of about 600 fire trucks, partly due to overpriced contracts and alleged bid rigging in previous years.

“Because of corruption and overpricing, we could have already procured an additional 400 fire trucks,” he said.

He stressed that while demand from local government units remains high, reforms in procurement must take priority to ensure funds are properly used.

Remulla said the government is now working to rebuild the BFP’s operational capacity and address long-standing resource gaps.

“So ngayon, hopefully itong 2026 makaka-procure kami. I think we're targeting 300 trucks this year and 300 trucks next year,” he said.

He added that strengthening accountability in procurement is key to restoring public trust and ensuring responders are properly equipped.