Singapore school holds Earth Week

The North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is holding its annual Earth Week North London Collegiate School (NLCS) (Singapore), from 20 to 24 April 2026.

During the summit, students will be able to choose from 26 workshops spanning waste management, water sustainability, circular systems and environmental stewardship, with sessions led by external partners, teachers, senior students and members of the parent community.

“What programs like Earth Week and the (Sustainability) summit aim to do is make these challenges more tangible and relatable, while ensuring that every student feels they have a role to play,” said Agathe Avila, environment and sustainability coordinator of NLCS.