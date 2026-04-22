PSC, SM forging landmark tie-up

“It encourages us to really come in now. You will see a lot of contribution from SM on how to enhance and elevate this area,” said Sy, expressing optimism after touring the historic RMSC with Gregorio along with top PSC and SM Prime officials.

SM Prime Holdings has built a reputation as one of the country’s strongest private champions of sports advocacy, investing in world-class arenas, supporting ice-based sports like figure skating, speed skating and hockey, and creating accessible facilities for Filipino athletes and fans.

Gregorio emphasized that while the partnership remains exploratory, the vision is clear: combining resources to safeguard the 92-year-old RMSC’s heritage while giving it an ultramodern facelift.

“This is a perfect partnership with world-class development. We realized how important, how historic and iconic the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is. We all understand that we have to do this together, and we have to do this now,” said Gregorio.

SM Prime’s established portfolio includes the SM Mall of Asia Arena and the soon-to-open SM Seaside Cebu Arena, the country’s largest indoor arena with a seating capacity of 25,000.