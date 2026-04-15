SM Prime eyes growth in live events

SM Prime's flagship SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena hosted more than 2,400 events since opening in 2012. Last year alone, the Arena staged over 200 events and drew more than 1.1 million attendees, up 10 percent year-on-year.

The 15,000-seat venue has hosted global acts such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, and BTS, as well as major events including the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship, and activities tied to Miss Universe 2016. Recurring productions like Disney On Ice remain key fixtures in its calendar.

“These events reflect the strength of demand for large-scale, professionally managed venues in the Philippines,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

“Our continued investments in our arena portfolio align with our strategy to strengthen our integrated developments, support tourism, and deliver compelling live experiences to our customers,” he added.

To sustain momentum, SM Prime has carried out upgrades across its venues.

In 2025, MOA Arena completed a $2.1-million center-hung LED installation from Daktronics, boosting production capabilities and the overall viewing experience.

Earlier enhancements, including large-format digital displays and upgraded entry systems, improved efficiency, security, and crowd flow.

The company is set to extend this model with the opening of the SM Seaside Cebu Arena in the second quarter of the year, expanding access to large-scale events in the Visayas and supporting tourism and regional economic activity.

SM Prime operates an events platform with a combined capacity of 110,000 across venues such as the SMDC Festival Grounds, SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, and SM Cebu Concert Grounds.