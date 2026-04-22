Ortigas Land taps Aboitiz-backed firm for GH Mall solar deal

“At Ortigas Land, our trajectory reflects a commitment to progress that goes beyond development. We do this by creating places that remain meaningful over time,” Ortigas Land vice president and head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani said on Wednesday.

Supporting GH Mall’s sustainable growth

AUSI said the long-term agreement is designed to support the mall’s sustainable growth while optimizing operational costs.

“Through this 20-year collaboration, AUSI will deliver a solar solution that not only supports the operational goals of GH Mall, but also enhances the everyday experiences of Filipino families and mall-goers who have made these spaces part of their own life stories” AUSI chairperson and Upgrade Energy Philippines president and CEO Ruth Yu-Owen said.

AUSI develops, builds, and operates distributed solar solutions for large commercial and industrial consumers.