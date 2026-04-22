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Ortigas Land taps Aboitiz-backed firm for GH Mall solar deal

SIGNING the power purchase agreement between Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation are (from left) Advent Energy VP-Retail Sales and Services, Catherine del Villar-Pasilaban, and Upgrade Energy Philippines president and CEO and AUSI chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen, along with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and chief finance officer Davee M. Zuniga.
SIGNING the power purchase agreement between Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation are (from left) Advent Energy VP-Retail Sales and Services, Catherine del Villar-Pasilaban, and Upgrade Energy Philippines president and CEO and AUSI chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen, along with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and chief finance officer Davee M. Zuniga.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF AUSI
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Ortigas Land Corp. has partnered with Aboitiz-backed Advent Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI) to build a solar photovoltaic system at GH Mall, improving energy security and lowering operating costs.

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, AUSI, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Distributed Renewables, Inc. and Upgrade Energy Philippines, will install a 1,587.20 kilowatt-peak solar PV system to power the mall.

SIGNING the power purchase agreement between Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation are (from left) Advent Energy VP-Retail Sales and Services, Catherine del Villar-Pasilaban, and Upgrade Energy Philippines president and CEO and AUSI chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen, along with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and chief finance officer Davee M. Zuniga.
Ortigas Land taps Aboitiz-backed firm for GH Mall solar deal

“At Ortigas Land, our trajectory reflects a commitment to progress that goes beyond development. We do this by creating places that remain meaningful over time,” Ortigas Land vice president and head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani said on Wednesday.

Supporting GH Mall’s sustainable growth

AUSI said the long-term agreement is designed to support the mall’s sustainable growth while optimizing operational costs.

“Through this 20-year collaboration, AUSI will deliver a solar solution that not only supports the operational goals of GH Mall, but also enhances the everyday experiences of Filipino families and mall-goers who have made these spaces part of their own life stories” AUSI chairperson and Upgrade Energy Philippines president and CEO Ruth Yu-Owen said.

AUSI develops, builds, and operates distributed solar solutions for large commercial and industrial consumers.

Ortigas Land solar project GH Mall Philippines
Advent Upgrade Solar renewable energy partnership
1.5 MW solar PV mall installation Manila

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