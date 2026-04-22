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Ortigas Land taps Aboitiz-backed firm for GH Mall solar deal

Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation signs power purchase agreement. (L-R) AdventEnergy VP - Retail Sales & Services Catherine Del Villar-Pasilaban and Upgrade Energy Philippines President & CEO and AUSI Chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen signs a 20-year PPA, which includes the installation and utilization of a solar PV system, with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and Head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and Chief Finance Officer Davee M. Zuniga.
Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation signs power purchase agreement. (L-R) AdventEnergy VP - Retail Sales & Services Catherine Del Villar-Pasilaban and Upgrade Energy Philippines President & CEO and AUSI Chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen signs a 20-year PPA, which includes the installation and utilization of a solar PV system, with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and Head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and Chief Finance Officer Davee M. Zuniga.Photo courtesy of AUSI.
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Ortigas Land Corp. has partnered with Aboitiz-backed Advent Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI) to build a solar photovoltaic system at GH Mall to improve energy security and lower operating costs.

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, AUSI, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Distributed Renewables, Inc. and Upgrade Energy Philippines, will install a 1,587.20 kilowatt-peak solar PV system to power the mall.

Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation signs power purchase agreement. (L-R) AdventEnergy VP - Retail Sales & Services Catherine Del Villar-Pasilaban and Upgrade Energy Philippines President & CEO and AUSI Chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen signs a 20-year PPA, which includes the installation and utilization of a solar PV system, with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and Head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and Chief Finance Officer Davee M. Zuniga.
SM turns malls into solar-powered energy hubs

“At Ortigas Land, our trajectory reflects a commitment to progress that goes beyond development. We do this by creating places that remain meaningful over time,” Ortigas Land Vice President and Head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani said on Wednesday.

AUSI said the long-term agreement is designed to support the mall’s sustainable growth while optimizing operational costs.

Advent Upgrade Solar and Ortigas Land Corporation signs power purchase agreement. (L-R) AdventEnergy VP - Retail Sales & Services Catherine Del Villar-Pasilaban and Upgrade Energy Philippines President & CEO and AUSI Chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen signs a 20-year PPA, which includes the installation and utilization of a solar PV system, with Ortigas Land, represented by VP and Head of Ortigas Malls Arch. Renee Bacani and Chief Finance Officer Davee M. Zuniga.
SM’s energy strategy: Easing the grid, enriching lives

“Through this 20-year collaboration, AUSI will deliver a solar solution that not only supports the operational goals of GH Mall, but also enhances the everyday experiences of Filipino families and mall-goers who have made these spaces part of their own life stories” AUSI Chairperson and Upgrade Energy Philippines President and CEO Ruth Yu-Owen said.

AUSI develops, builds, and operates distributed solar solutions for large commercial and industrial consumers.

GH Mall
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