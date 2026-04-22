Ortigas Land taps Aboitiz-backed firm for GH Mall solar deal

Ortigas Land Corp. has partnered with Aboitiz-backed Advent Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI) to build a solar photovoltaic system at GH Mall to improve energy security and lower operating costs.

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, AUSI, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Distributed Renewables, Inc. and Upgrade Energy Philippines, will install a 1,587.20 kilowatt-peak solar PV system to power the mall.