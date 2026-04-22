Man nabbed for selling marijuana in Benguet

La Trinidad — A 21-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Shilan early Wednesday, 22 April, and will face charges for illegal drug trading.

The suspect, a resident of Kibungan, was caught selling marijuana during an operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Regional Special Enforcement Team, with support from PDEA Abra, PDEA Baguio-Benguet, the Benguet 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station.