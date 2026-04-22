Man nabbed for selling marijuana in Benguet

La Trinidad — A 21-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Shilan early Wednesday, 22 April, and will face charges for illegal drug trading.
The suspect, a resident of Kibungan, was caught selling marijuana during an operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Regional Special Enforcement Team, with support from PDEA Abra, PDEA Baguio-Benguet, the Benguet 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station.
Authorities seized eight tubular packages of dried marijuana leaves wrapped in brown plastic tape.
Police also recovered P300,000 in boodle and buy-bust money, a blue Pajero, a mobile phone, and two bags used to transport the illegal drugs.
An accomplice of the suspect managed to escape during the operation.
The suspect is set to face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165.