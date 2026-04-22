Jillian Ward steps into music spotlight

“Pumapag-ibig” was shaped through months of development alongside Kreativ U, with managing partner and producer Kim Hun Jik (Jack) helping bring the track to life. Although work on the song started as early as 2025, it found clearer direction after Ward celebrated her 16th year in showbiz and reaffirmed her partnership with Sparkle and GMA Network.

The result is a track that leans into the rush and unpredictability of falling in love, capturing how a single moment can shift everything. While Ward has built her name through acting, she has consistently hinted at her interest in music, making this release a notable turning point of her career.

“Pumapag-ibig” is now streaming on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.