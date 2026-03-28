Jolianne Salvado stays real through the noise

A story shaped by women

Salvado’s sense of self is deeply intertwined with the women who have surrounded her — from her mother, who first sparked her love for music, to the all-girls school that shaped her formative years, and the female artists who continue to support her.

“I am a mosaic of all of the women in my life,” she shares, her voice grounded in gratitude. It’s a perspective that naturally aligns with the spirit of International Women’s Day, a reminder that empowerment is often collective, built through shared strength and encouragement.

Yet she is also candid about the realities women, especially young Filipinas, face in the industry. While opportunities have grown, the pressure has not eased. “We’re still being held to a different standard,” she says, pointing to the balancing act women are expected to maintain — confident but not too outspoken, talented yet effortless, visible but never “too much.”

Choosing truth over perfection

If there’s one idea Salvado is currently embracing, it’s this: Owning her story means letting go of the need to be perfect.

“I’m a Virgo,” she admits with a laugh, “and perfectionism gets in the way of my truth.”

Now, she’s learning to share herself as she is even in uncertain, unfinished moments. It’s a shift that reflects not only in her mindset but also in her music, which she describes as a mirror of her life. “My music grows as I grow,” she says. “I’m trying to live as much as I can and allow myself to make mistakes.”

One of the clearest signs that she was on the right path came in a quiet, almost unexpected moment. At one of her first post-pandemic gigs, she performed original songs to a small crowd, most of whom didn’t know her. Except one.

“There was one person who sang every single lyric back to me,” she recalls. That moment, simple yet profound, redefined her understanding of success. What once meant numbers and metrics has since shifted into something deeper: connection.

“No numbers can beat the feeling of seeing people truly connect to your music,” she says.

Fan messages have only reinforced that. The ones she holds closest are those that speak of companionship, listeners who found solace in her songs during difficult times or who say her music expressed emotions they couldn’t articulate themselves.

“That kind of connection means everything to me.”

Fearless, together

It’s this same commitment to authenticity that drew Salvado to campaigns like Lactacyd’s “Together Fearless.” For her, the message resonates on a personal level especially as she continues to navigate life’s in-between stages.

“Fearless doesn’t mean not feeling afraid,” she explains. “It means choosing to move anyway, even when the fear is loud.”

More importantly, the campaign reminds her that growth isn’t meant to be a solitary journey. There is strength in vulnerability, and power in moving forward even without certainty.

Her hope is that young women listening to her music, or finding themselves in similar transitional spaces, learn to embrace that uncertainty rather than fear it.

“It’s okay to not have everything figured out,” she says. “Those moments are where growth happens.”