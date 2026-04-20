Heath Jornales debuts heartfelt single ‘Back To You’

Fresh off his stint as second big placer on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0, Heath Jornales is carving out a new path in music with the release of his debut single, "Back To You."
The pop-acoustic track, written by Jornales himself, explores the all-too-familiar pull of returning to someone despite heartbreak and rejection. He first performed the song on It’s Showtime, where he shared the emotional core behind the piece — loving someone even when it hurts.
Produced by Roque Rox Santos under StarPop, the single comes in both full and acoustic versions, now streaming across digital platforms. The release marks a significant step for the Sparkle artist as he transitions from reality TV fame to a more personal, music-driven identity.
Fans got to hear Jornales perform the song live at his fan event, Heath Wave: The Ultimate Fan Jam, last 19 April at the SM North EDSA Skydome.
With “Back To You,” Jornales introduces himself not just as a former housemate, but as an artist ready to connect through music that hits close to home.