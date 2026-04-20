Heath Jornales debuts heartfelt single ‘Back To You’

Produced by Roque Rox Santos under StarPop, the single comes in both full and acoustic versions, now streaming across digital platforms. The release marks a significant step for the Sparkle artist as he transitions from reality TV fame to a more personal, music-driven identity.

Fans got to hear Jornales perform the song live at his fan event, Heath Wave: The Ultimate Fan Jam, last 19 April at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

With “Back To You,” Jornales introduces himself not just as a former housemate, but as an artist ready to connect through music that hits close to home.