Aurora Gov. orders budget realignment, travel suspension vs. energy crisis

"These funds will be redirected to programs and projects specifically designed to respond to the current power situation," he said.

As part of cost-cutting measures, all travel and training expenses for the year are suspended, except for activities directly related to health, security services, and mandatory license renewals.

The Provincial Agriculture Office was also tasked to assess resource requirements to ensure continued support for farmers and fisherfolk, strengthening the province’s food security.

Meanwhile, in support of the workforce, the meeting approved a salary increase for Job Order personnel currently receiving less than P500 per day.

To achieve long-term solutions, Provincial Administrator Shiewin H. Taay proposed the development of a comprehensive renewable energy plan, including the installation of solar power systems in all provincial government buildings and facilities.

Meanwhile, Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) Head Ricardo Bautista reported that while the province is currently spared from massive blackouts, it faces challenges due to limited local power generation and reliance on imported fuel.

However, Bautista highlighted Aurora’s vast potential, noting that the province is rich in resources suitable for wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and ocean energy, positioning Aurora to become a major Renewable Energy Hub in the future.

The provincial government assured residents these steps will ensure stable power and continuous service delivery despite the crisis.