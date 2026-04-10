Provincial Government eyes financial assistance for Aurora farmers

Aside from this, the meeting also tackled the passing of a resolution that appoints a New Authorized Signatories for the Provincial Government.

The proposal aims to ensure an efficient and faster provision of services by the Provincial Government to its constituents.

Meanwhile, the third reading for An Ordinance Institutionalizing the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGYG) in the Province of Aurora was also held. The ordinance is authored by Board members Lloyd Alsen A. Delos Reyes and Philippe Jacobson A. Galban.

This initiative mandates that the province and its municipalities pass ten core governance areas, including financial sustainability, disaster preparedness, social protection, health compliance, and youth development.