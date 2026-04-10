Provincial Government eyes financial assistance for Aurora farmers

The Provincial Government are eyeing financial assistance to Aurora farmers due to increasing fuel prices in the country.
During the 38th Regular Session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on 7 April 2026, the local legislative body were in unison in creating a comprehensive plan on how to address the needs of the people who are reeling over the rising cost of fuel.
The said increase in fuel prices is adversely felt especially by those in the agricultural sector.
Vice Governor Patrick Alexis Angara urged Provincial Administrator Shierwin H. Taay to submit a proposed Programs Projects and Activities (PPAs) of the Provincial Government to ensure help to the people of Aurora.
Aside from this, the meeting also tackled the passing of a resolution that appoints a New Authorized Signatories for the Provincial Government.
The proposal aims to ensure an efficient and faster provision of services by the Provincial Government to its constituents.
Meanwhile, the third reading for An Ordinance Institutionalizing the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGYG) in the Province of Aurora was also held. The ordinance is authored by Board members Lloyd Alsen A. Delos Reyes and Philippe Jacobson A. Galban.
This initiative mandates that the province and its municipalities pass ten core governance areas, including financial sustainability, disaster preparedness, social protection, health compliance, and youth development.