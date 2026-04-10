Farmers hit by fuel hike may get aid

The Provincial Government is now eyeing financial assistance, with Vice Governor Patrick Alexis Angara urging Provincial Administrator Shierwin H. Taay to submit a detailed lineup of Programs, Projects, and Activities aimed at delivering immediate relief.

Behind the discussions was a shared urgency: as fuel prices climb, so do production and transport costs — squeezing farmers already operating on thin margins.

Lawmakers also pushed for internal reforms, including a resolution to appoint new authorized signatories to streamline transactions and speed up the delivery of government services.

At the same session, the board advanced on third reading an ordinance institutionalizing the Seal of Good Local Governance in Aurora. Authored by Board Members Lloyd Alsen A. Delos Reyes and Philippe Jacobson A. Galban, the measure sets stricter standards across key areas such as financial management, disaster readiness, health compliance, social protection, and youth development.

For Aurora, the message was clear: while long-term governance reforms are underway, the immediate focus is keeping its farmers afloat.