Uni-Vanguard expands motor insurance services

Uni-Vanguard said this lets it manage the full process from policy issuance to claims assistance, while working through direct channels, digital platforms, and partner networks.

Uni-Vanguard was founded in 2019 as Vanguard Guarantee Insurance Consultancy Inc. and took on its current name in June 2022. The company said it is a Filipino-owned insurance services provider led by JD Julve.

It started with a small team and now has 35 full-time employees and 20 newly hired personnel for sales and after-sales operations at its main office in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The agency also said branch construction is ongoing in Cavite, Pampanga, and Legazpi City. It plans to widen its reach through digital platforms, strengthen claims support, and expand beyond motor insurance into property and commercial coverage.