Compassionate healthcare doctor promoted

Known for revolutionizing cataract surgery in the Philippines by introducing phacoemulsification technique, Say is concurrent president of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines, which runs the charity clinic Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC), where he is among the volunteer doctors. The TCEC serves patients for free as part of the foundation’s compassionate healthcare.

An educator at heart, he also teaches at the UST Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and serves as executive director of the Chinese General Hospital Colleges.