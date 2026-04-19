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Compassionate healthcare doctor promoted

DR. Emil Anthony Say (right) performs a surgery on a patient at the Tzu Chi Eye Center as his father, Dr. Antonio Say watches from behind.
DR. Emil Anthony Say (right) performs a surgery on a patient at the Tzu Chi Eye Center as his father, Dr. Antonio Say watches from behind. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF TCMFP
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Renowned ophthalmologist and advocate of compassionate healthcare, Dr. Antonio Say, has been promoted to senior vice president of the Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC). Say, also the chief medical officer of CSMC and chairman of the CSMC Department of Graduate Medical Education, was formerly vice president of the hospital.

DR. Emil Anthony Say (right) performs a surgery on a patient at the Tzu Chi Eye Center as his father, Dr. Antonio Say watches from behind.
A new frontier for eye surgery in the Philippines

Known for revolutionizing cataract surgery in the Philippines by introducing phacoemulsification technique, Say is concurrent president of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines, which runs the charity clinic Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC), where he is among the volunteer doctors. The TCEC serves patients for free as part of the foundation’s compassionate healthcare.

An educator at heart, he also teaches at the UST Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and serves as executive director of the Chinese General Hospital Colleges.

DR. Emil Anthony Say (right) performs a surgery on a patient at the Tzu Chi Eye Center as his father, Dr. Antonio Say watches from behind.
Genocide survivor overcomes blindness thru Tzu Chi
Dr. Antonio Say
ophthalmologist and healthcare advocate
healthcare service

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