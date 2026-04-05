Genocide survivor overcomes blindness thru Tzu Chi

The international humanitarian organization Tzu Chi held a medical mission at the Krakor Referral Hospital in Pursat, Cambodia on 27 to 29 March. Narom’s niece brought her there for consultation.

Volunteer eye doctors from the Philippines’ Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) checked 201 Cambodian patients on 28 March, including Narom. She was among 76 patients who will be given cataract surgery to cost of which would be shouldered by Tzu Chi’s office in Cambodia. Narom said she would be forever grateful to Tzu Chi.

The free consultation and surgery organized by the Tzu Chi International Medical Association served more than 4,000 patients at the end of the its medical mission on 29 March. Among them, 449 were accommodated by the ophthalmology team from the TCEC, while 62 patients underwent minor surgical procedures for benign cysts under the expert hands of Dr. Robert Sy, vice president of Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines which established and runs the TCEC.

The medical mission also served as a hands-on learning platform for local future healthcare professionals as Sy, along with TCEC deputy medical director Dr. Susan Lim and volunteer optometrist Dr. Adriene Lim, mentored 30 Cambodian medical students.