Genocide survivor overcomes blindness thru Tzu Chi

Den Narom, 68, is a survivor of the genocide in Cambodia. After losing nine of her 12 siblings and their parents to the murderous Khmer Rouge regime and got separated from her fiancé, she devoted her life to teaching children victims of the war and supporting other survivors.
Years later, a new ordeal emerged when her vision started to fail. A motorcycle hit her causing her a walking disability that forced her to quit her social service work at a non-government organization. Her sister and niece cared for her until two years ago, when her vision dimmed, making daily life even more of a struggle.
The international humanitarian organization Tzu Chi held a medical mission at the Krakor Referral Hospital in Pursat, Cambodia on 27 to 29 March. Narom’s niece brought her there for consultation.
Volunteer eye doctors from the Philippines’ Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) checked 201 Cambodian patients on 28 March, including Narom. She was among 76 patients who will be given cataract surgery to cost of which would be shouldered by Tzu Chi’s office in Cambodia. Narom said she would be forever grateful to Tzu Chi.
The free consultation and surgery organized by the Tzu Chi International Medical Association served more than 4,000 patients at the end of the its medical mission on 29 March. Among them, 449 were accommodated by the ophthalmology team from the TCEC, while 62 patients underwent minor surgical procedures for benign cysts under the expert hands of Dr. Robert Sy, vice president of Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines which established and runs the TCEC.
The medical mission also served as a hands-on learning platform for local future healthcare professionals as Sy, along with TCEC deputy medical director Dr. Susan Lim and volunteer optometrist Dr. Adriene Lim, mentored 30 Cambodian medical students.
Sy encouraged the students to observe closely, ask questions, and understand the reasoning behind each decision.
Following the demonstration of the procedures, he gave them the opportunity to perform under his close supervision, patiently guiding their hands and correcting them when needed.
“I share these with the students because we need a second generation to continue improving our medical services,” said Sy, according to the foundation.