A new frontier for eye surgery in the Philippines

This is especially valuable for retroorbital masses, fractures, tumors and other pathologies where one millimeter can mean the difference between preserving vision and causing permanent damage.

For patients who have suffered eye damage from accidents, tumors or congenital conditions, this technology can mean the difference between merely “saving the eye” and restoring good, functional vision with minimal disfigurement.

In a setting where only a few hospitals have this technology, orbital neuronavigation offers a powerful way to standardize and elevate surgical quality. Also, patients no longer need to travel abroad or put up with high-risk procedures performed without advanced imaging support.

Boosting expertise, specialization

Orbital neuronavigation does more than improve single operations — it also raises the skill level of eye surgeons themselves. When ophthalmologists and eye specialists regularly use navigation systems, they develop a sharper, threedimensional understanding of orbital anatomy.

Last 10 April, Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines president and Cardinal Santos Medical Center chief medical officer Dr. Antonio Say, retina specialist and CSMC Department of Ophthalmology chairman Dr. Carlo Nasol, and orbit specialist Dr. Alex Sua spearheaded the Philippine Orbital Neuronavigation training program held at the Philippine Center for Advanced Surgery in CSMC. Over 30 ophthalmologists from various local hospitals, including the Philippine General Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, CSMC, Makati Medical Center and Rizal Medical Center participated.

Ophthalmologists, neurosurgeons and ENT surgeons presented different approaches to orbital operations using image-guided surgical navigation and provided participants a hands-on experience in using the ISN on body donors through CSMC’s Silent Mentor Program.

Sua, who served as the workshop’s course director, said that with spaces as narrow as half of a millimeter to one, the orbit, or eye socket, is one of the most challenging areas to operate on. Using ISN, however, surgeons can create a digital map of the patient’s eye and identify the precise location of a tumor, or a minimally invasive route to perform a surgical procedure. The 3D imaging also allows tracking of surgical instruments relative to the patient’s anatomy with precise accuracy. This enables surgeons to remove tumors or perform operations without harming other important eye structures.