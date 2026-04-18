Modern lifestyle era: Hotel101 redefines wellness through Pickleball101

Wellness is the now and the future of lifestyle. The Hotel101 Group — captained by general manager Charley S. Magabo and PR maven Brian Ong — turned the International Day of Happiness into a chic, high-energy movement with their Pickleball101 event at Pickleball Central PH in Makati.

Pickleball101 is a masterstroke of lifestyle design, pivoting away from corporate grind toward the soulful intersection of wellness and philanthropy. The most magnetic sport of the moment it is creating space for meaningful connections through the simple, exhilarating rhythm of a healthy sweat.