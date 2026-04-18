Modern lifestyle era: Hotel101 redefines wellness through Pickleball101

Wellness is the now and the future of lifestyle. The Hotel101 Group — captained by general manager Charley S. Magabo and PR maven Brian Ong — turned the International Day of Happiness into a chic, high-energy movement with their Pickleball101 event at Pickleball Central PH in Makati.
Pickleball101 is a masterstroke of lifestyle design, pivoting away from corporate grind toward the soulful intersection of wellness and philanthropy. The most magnetic sport of the moment it is creating space for meaningful connections through the simple, exhilarating rhythm of a healthy sweat.
The gathering redefined wellness as the ultimate luxury, bringing together a curated set of influencers and media partners for an afternoon of spirited, healthy competition.
The court became a melting pot of influence and style, drawing a glamorous assembly that included the power players of media, digital titans and charismatic contenders of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026. Under the expert guidance of coach Pax Jojie and with the support of partners like Starbalm and J.CO Philippines, the event delivered a perfectly served afternoon of camaraderie and fulfillment.