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Modern lifestyle era: Hotel101 redefines wellness through Pickleball101

Pickleball101 is a masterstroke of lifestyle design, pivoting away from corporate grind toward the soulful intersection of wellness and philanthropy.
Pickleball101
Pickleball101Photographs courtesy of Pickleball101
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Wellness is the now and the future of lifestyle. The Hotel101 Group — captained by general manager Charley S. Magabo and PR maven Brian Ong — turned the International Day of Happiness into a chic, high-energy movement with their Pickleball101 event at Pickleball Central PH in Makati.

Pickleball101 is a masterstroke of lifestyle design, pivoting away from corporate grind toward the soulful intersection of wellness and philanthropy. The most magnetic sport of the moment it is creating space for meaningful connections through the simple, exhilarating rhythm of a healthy sweat.

Pickleball101
Hotel 101 turns pickleball into a social escape

The gathering redefined wellness as the ultimate luxury, bringing together a curated set of influencers and media partners for an afternoon of spirited, healthy competition.

The court became a melting pot of influence and style, drawing a glamorous assembly that included the power players of media, digital titans and charismatic contenders of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026. Under the expert guidance of coach Pax Jojie and with the support of partners like Starbalm and J.CO Philippines, the event delivered a perfectly served afternoon of camaraderie and fulfillment.

Pickleball101
Pickleball fever takes over SM North EDSA
MISTER Pilipinas International 2026 and Mister Hotel101 John Wayne Alba and Mister Pilipinas Global 2026 MJ Ordillano.
MISTER Pilipinas International 2026 and Mister Hotel101 John Wayne Alba and Mister Pilipinas Global 2026 MJ Ordillano.
BRIAN Ong and Julian Dave Agustin of Sparks Camp Season 3.
BRIAN Ong and Julian Dave Agustin of Sparks Camp Season 3.
GM Charley Magabo.
GM Charley Magabo.
MISTER Pilipinas Cosmopolitan 2026 John Bonifacio and Jessie Guinto
MISTER Pilipinas Cosmopolitan 2026 John Bonifacio and Jessie Guinto
IRYNN Constante and AJ Culala.
IRYNN Constante and AJ Culala.
DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez and ChinoyTV’s Hosanna Samonte.
DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez and ChinoyTV’s Hosanna Samonte.
KAYE Go, Joanjet Regala, Ron Nunez and Derek Pahate.
KAYE Go, Joanjet Regala, Ron Nunez and Derek Pahate.
THYSZ Estrada and Ria Panugan
THYSZ Estrada and Ria Panugan
BABA Gozum of Starbalm with assistant with Angela Manalang-Navarro
BABA Gozum of Starbalm with assistant with Angela Manalang-Navarro
Hotel101
Pickleball
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