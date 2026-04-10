Hotel 101 turns pickleball into a social escape

There are countless ways to find joy, from chasing new destinations to savoring stillness in a quiet staycation, indulging in good food, or stepping out for a night with friends. For those who lean into movement, however, happiness often arrives with a rush of energy. These days, that rhythm is found on the pickleball court.
Fast gaining ground across the Philippines, pickleball has become the sport of choice for zillennials seeking a lively balance between work and play. It is equal parts competition and connection, where quick rallies and easy laughter create a space that feels both active and social. After hours, courts fill with friends eager to unwind, turning a simple game into a shared ritual of release.
Leaning into this growing culture, Hotel 101 marked the International Day of Happiness on 30 March 2026 with a spirited pickleball gathering at Pickleball Central in Makati. The occasion brought together media partners, brand collaborators, and members of its community for a day defined by movement and camaraderie. It was less about competition and more about connection, as easily as the game itself.
Guests were welcomed into an environment that embraced both beginners and seasoned players. Introductory sessions allowed first-timers to ease into the sport, while more experienced participants took to the courts for friendly matches. Under the guidance of Pickleball Global Academy Certified Level 2 Instructor Jojie “Pax” Lumawan and his team, attendees were introduced to the fundamentals, discovering the rhythm of the game while sharing moments of lighthearted fun.
The event carried a simple yet resonant idea. Happiness can be found in motion, in the company of others, and in the shared experience of trying something new. As paddles met balls and laughter echoed across the court, the day unfolded as a celebration not just of sport, but of community.
With initiatives like these, Hotel 101 continues to shape experiences that go beyond a stay, inviting its guests and partners into moments that linger long after the day ends.