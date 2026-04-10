Hotel 101 turns pickleball into a social escape

There are countless ways to find joy, from chasing new destinations to savoring stillness in a quiet staycation, indulging in good food, or stepping out for a night with friends. For those who lean into movement, however, happiness often arrives with a rush of energy. These days, that rhythm is found on the pickleball court.

Fast gaining ground across the Philippines, pickleball has become the sport of choice for zillennials seeking a lively balance between work and play. It is equal parts competition and connection, where quick rallies and easy laughter create a space that feels both active and social. After hours, courts fill with friends eager to unwind, turning a simple game into a shared ritual of release.