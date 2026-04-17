Pickleball fever takes over SM North EDSA

The tournament format kept the action tight and engaging. Teams competed in a five-game match composed of men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and two mixed doubles games, culminating in a best mixed doubles team result. Each game was played to 11 points under standard scoring rules, with a 15-minute time limit ensuring fast-paced exchanges. Round robin matches followed traditional side-out scoring, while elimination rounds introduced stricter time constraints that heightened the pressure. By the time teams reached the semifinals and finals, the format shifted to a no-time-limit showdown, where only a clear two-point lead secured victory.

Beyond the matches, the event spotlighted a larger movement. Through the SM Active Hub initiative, SM Supermalls continued to position its spaces as accessible venues for sports and wellness, turning everyday destinations into hubs for fitness and community engagement. It is a strategy that resonates with the rise of pickleball, a sport known for its inclusivity and cross-generational appeal.

Adding to the excitement of the 2026 leg was the Philippine launch of RPM Pickleball, a performance-driven brand co-founded by professional athlete James Ignatowich. His presence during the game days in Manila gave local players a rare opportunity to connect with a global figure in the sport, while also introducing equipment designed to elevate gameplay through advanced spin, control and power.

The SM Supermalls Pickleball Super Series proved that pickleball is more than just a trend. It is a growing movement that blends sport, lifestyle and community into a uniquely Filipino experience.