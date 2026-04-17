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Pickleball fever takes over SM North EDSA

JAMES Ignatowich, founder of RPM Pickleball, and Toby Tiangco sit side by side during the championship match last Sunday at SM North EDSA.
JAMES Ignatowich, founder of RPM Pickleball, and Toby Tiangco sit side by side during the championship match last Sunday at SM North EDSA.PHOTOGRAPHS by Patricia Ramirez for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Pickleball is no longer just a niche pastime in the Philippines. It is quickly becoming the sport to watch, and at the heart of its growing momentum is the return of the SM Supermalls Pickleball Super Series. For its 2026 leg, the energy shifted to The Block at SM North EDSA, where competition met the community in a setting that redefined the malling experience. The event concluded with its championship round last Sunday, 12 April.

WOMEN'S division heats up the court with fast rallies and fierce precision at SM North EDSA.
WOMEN'S division heats up the court with fast rallies and fierce precision at SM North EDSA.

Building on the success of last year’s event, SM Supermalls, together with Toby's Sports and Smart Communications, brought back a bigger and more dynamic tournament that tapped into the country’s growing pickleball culture. Open to novice, intermediate and advanced players, the series transformed friendly rallies into structured, high-energy competition, with teams formed across different skill levels.

TOBY'S Sports proves to be the go-to for quality pickleball gear with its on-site booth for those who want to try the trending sport.
TOBY'S Sports proves to be the go-to for quality pickleball gear with its on-site booth for those who want to try the trending sport.
JAMES Ignatowich, founder of RPM Pickleball, and Toby Tiangco sit side by side during the championship match last Sunday at SM North EDSA.
SM Active Hub boosts fitness with Zumba, pickleball

The tournament format kept the action tight and engaging. Teams competed in a five-game match composed of men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and two mixed doubles games, culminating in a best mixed doubles team result. Each game was played to 11 points under standard scoring rules, with a 15-minute time limit ensuring fast-paced exchanges. Round robin matches followed traditional side-out scoring, while elimination rounds introduced stricter time constraints that heightened the pressure. By the time teams reached the semifinals and finals, the format shifted to a no-time-limit showdown, where only a clear two-point lead secured victory.

Beyond the matches, the event spotlighted a larger movement. Through the SM Active Hub initiative, SM Supermalls continued to position its spaces as accessible venues for sports and wellness, turning everyday destinations into hubs for fitness and community engagement. It is a strategy that resonates with the rise of pickleball, a sport known for its inclusivity and cross-generational appeal.

Adding to the excitement of the 2026 leg was the Philippine launch of RPM Pickleball, a performance-driven brand co-founded by professional athlete James Ignatowich. His presence during the game days in Manila gave local players a rare opportunity to connect with a global figure in the sport, while also introducing equipment designed to elevate gameplay through advanced spin, control and power.

The SM Supermalls Pickleball Super Series proved that pickleball is more than just a trend. It is a growing movement that blends sport, lifestyle and community into a uniquely Filipino experience.

Pickleball Philippines 2026
SM Supermalls Pickleball Super Series
SM Active Hub sports

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