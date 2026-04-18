Habal-habal driver hacked to death over rent dispute in CDO

The incident came as the City Road and Traffic Authority announced the release of the second batch of fuel subsidies for motorela drivers who were unable to receive the P7,000 cash assistance on 8 April, amid rising fuel prices.

Habal-habal drivers were also included in the financial aid program. At least 1,350 operators and drivers received assistance, consisting of P5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and an additional P2,000 from the city government.

City Information Officer Jade Adécer said the initial list of 1,700 qualified beneficiaries was reduced due to incomplete details and inactive registrants.

He added that the city government coordinated with the DSWD for the distribution of the assistance, noting that the additional P2,000 marks the first cash rollout after the city was placed under a state of energy emergency.

The DSWD Field Office has also begun distributing Cash Relief Assistance in Northern Mindanao.