Included in the second batch are registered motorela drivers who underwent seminars and no existing traffic violation in the RTA.

At least 1,350 operators and drivers received cash assistance , P 5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and additional P 2,000 from the city government last april 8.

Jade Adecer City information officer said The list of qualified beneficiaries according to Road and Traffic Auathorioty (RTA) twas 1,700 but was reduced due to lack of details like middle and some can of the listed cell phone operators, drivers were no longer active.

He said the city government has coordinated wih the Department of Social Services (DSWD) for the distribution of the cash assistance.

“Registered franchise holder and motorela drivers recieved the first wave of fuel sdsidy.

The additional P 2,000 is the first cash roll out after the city was declared under the state of energy emergency

The Department of Social Welfare Field Office has also started distributing Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) in Northern Mindanao cities.

Regional Director Glofelia Uayan. said this simultaneous payout aims to provide immediate financial relief for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers struggling with the sustained surge in fuel prices. Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, eligible beneficiaries will receive a one-time cash grant of ₱5,000.

Initial rollout will cover eight key cities across Northern Mindanao namely: Cagayan de Oro City, El Salvador City, Gingoog City, Malaybalay City, Valencia City, Ozamiz City, Tangub City, Oroquieta City. Meanwhile, Iligan City is exempted in the payout due to absence of a localized Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) structure within the city’s public transportation system.

This assistance is a vital for our TODA drivers” she said

To ensure an orderly payout, DSWD emphasizes that beneficiary lists are compiled and verified by respective Local Government Units (LGUs). Only drivers on the official, certified LGU lists will be processed for payout.

Drivers included in the list must present the following at the payout site:

* Original Valid Driver’s License (for identity verification).

* One (1) Photocopy of the Driver’s License featuring a "wet specimen signature" (an original, ink-signed signature on the paper).

While this specific rollout prioritizes tricycle drivers (TODA members) per directives from the DSWD Central Office, the agency acknowledges the needs of the broader transport sector. DSWD Field Office 10 advises other PUV drivers to stay tuned for future announcements and program updates.