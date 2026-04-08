CDO drivers get P7,000 aid as fuel costs surge

“Registered franchise holders and motorela drivers will receive the first wave of fuel subsidy,” AdEcer said.

The additional P2,000 from the city government marks the first cash rollout following the declaration of a state of energy emergency.

The DSWD Field Office 10 has also begun distributing cash relief assistance across Northern Mindanao.

Regional Director Glofelia Uayan said the simultaneous payout aims to provide immediate financial relief to public utility vehicle drivers affected by sustained fuel price increases.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, qualified beneficiaries receive a one-time P5,000 cash grant.

The initial rollout covers eight cities: Cagayan de Oro, El Salvador, Gingoog, Malaybalay, Valencia, Ozamiz, Tangub, and Oroquieta.

Iligan City was excluded due to the absence of a localized Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) structure in its transport system.

“This assistance is vital for our TODA drivers,” Uayan said.

The DSWD emphasized that beneficiary lists were compiled and verified by local government units, with only those on certified lists eligible for payout.

Drivers were required to present a valid driver’s license and a photocopy bearing a wet signature for verification.

While the current rollout prioritizes tricycle drivers under directives from the DSWD Central Office, the agency said other public transport drivers may be covered in future assistance programs.