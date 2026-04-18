Chinese ‘money launderer’ collared

Xu was arrested by virtue of a mission order issued by Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado.

She is wanted in China and is the subject of a detention warrant issued on 24 March 2022 by the Beilun Branch of the Ningbo Public Security Bureau for alleged involvement in money laundering.

Chinese authorities alleged that Xu and her accomplices facilitated the transfer of illicit funds through underground banking channels.

BI records showed that Xu had relocated to the Philippines to evade prosecution.

She is currently under BI custody and undergoing deportation proceedings.