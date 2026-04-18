Chinese fugitive arrested in Makati, faces deportation—BI

A Chinese national wanted for alleged money laundering in China has been arrested in Makati City and is now facing deportation proceedings.
The Bureau of Immigration identified the suspect as Xu Yinling, 35, who was apprehended on 7 March along Arnaiz Avenue in Makati City by operatives of its Fugitive Search Unit.
Xu was arrested by virtue of a mission order issued by Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado.
Xu is wanted in China and is the subject of a detention warrant issued on 24 March 2022 by the Beilun Branch of the Ningbo Public Security Bureau for alleged involvement in money laundering.
According to reports from Chinese authorities, Xu and her alleged accomplices facilitated the transfer of illicit funds through underground banking channels as part of a money laundering scheme.
BI records indicated that Xu had relocated to the Philippines to evade prosecution in her home country.
She is currently under BI custody and undergoing deportation proceedings.