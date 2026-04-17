Yang Yang ignites romance in ‘Fireworks of My Heart’

The story centers on Meng Qin, a dedicated emergency doctor played by Wang Churan, and Song Yan, portrayed by Yang Yang, a fearless firefighter who has rebuilt his life after a painful past. Once deeply in love, their relationship ended years ago under difficult circumstances.

A decade later, destiny brings them back into each other’s lives, forcing unresolved feelings to the surface. As they face high-stakes rescues, family pressures and emotional wounds, they must decide whether love deserves a second chance.

Fireworks of My Heart airs at 10:15 p.m. on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, Kapamilya Channel and A2Z.