SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Yang Yang ignites romance in ‘Fireworks of My Heart’

A decade later, destiny brings them back into each other’s lives, forcing unresolved feelings to the surface.
WANG Churan and Yang Yang in ‘Fireworks of My Heart.’
WANG Churan and Yang Yang in ‘Fireworks of My Heart.’PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of ABS-CBN
Published on

China’s top star Yang Yang is set to spark excitement and heartfelt drama as the acclaimed romance series Fireworks of My Heart premiered across ABS-CBN, ALLTV2, Kapamilya Channel and A2Z.

He stars alongside Wang Churan in a series that has gained international attention for its emotional depth and undeniable chemistry between its lead characters.

WANG Churan and Yang Yang in ‘Fireworks of My Heart.’
‘Pursuit of Jade’ soars as Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei’s chemistry wins viewers

The story centers on Meng Qin, a dedicated emergency doctor played by Wang Churan, and Song Yan, portrayed by Yang Yang, a fearless firefighter who has rebuilt his life after a painful past. Once deeply in love, their relationship ended years ago under difficult circumstances.

A decade later, destiny brings them back into each other’s lives, forcing unresolved feelings to the surface. As they face high-stakes rescues, family pressures and emotional wounds, they must decide whether love deserves a second chance.

Fireworks of My Heart airs at 10:15 p.m. on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, Kapamilya Channel and A2Z.

WANG Churan and Yang Yang in ‘Fireworks of My Heart.’
Mulan’s spirit lives in Fang Changyu of ‘The Pursuit of Jade’
Chinese drama
Fireworks of My Heart
Yang Yang and Wang Churan

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph