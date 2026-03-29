Mulan’s spirit lives in Fang Changyu of ‘The Pursuit of Jade’

In the heart of Chinese folklore, Hua Mulan gallops into legend as the ultimate symbol of defiance and courage — a daughter who shaves her head, dons armor, and takes her father’s place in the army to protect her family and honor her nation.

Fast-forward to today’s gripping C-dramas, and you’ll find that same unyielding spirit echoing in Fang Changyu, the fierce, quick-witted protagonist of The Pursuit of Jade. Both women shatter expectations, wield their intellect like a sword, and prove that true power blooms from the courage to be authentically oneself. As we revisit Mulan’s timeless tale amid a wave of empowering Asian stories, Fang Changyu feels like her modern reincarnation — proving ancient legends aren’t relics, but blueprints for today’s trailblazers.