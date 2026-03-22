‘Pursuit of Jade’ soars as Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei’s chemistry wins viewers

iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, unveiled its latest historical romance, Pursuit of Jade, on 6 March — and the title has swiftly become a global sensation.
Within just six days of its premiere, the series soared past an iQIYI popularity index of 10,000 in China, clinched the No. 1 spot on iQIYI International’s “TOP 10 Chinese Language Dramas Weekly Chart” in its debut week, and dominated Google Trends and MyDramaList rankings. The show’s breakout success underscores iQIYI’s continued commitment to creating premium content that connects deeply with audiences worldwide.
Pursuit of Jade reached viewers in 191 countries and regions, uniting fans in admiration of its stunning production, intricate storytelling, and, notably, the undeniable top-tier chemistry between its leads.
The drama follows Zheng Xie, a fallen marquis driven by vengeance, and Changyu Fan, a strong-willed butcher’s daughter determined to protect her family. A fateful snowstorm binds them in a reluctant marriage of convenience that gradually transforms into a profound love — only to be tested by war and political turmoil. Reunited on the battlefield, the pair’s emotional bond shines through every charged glance and unspoken word, making their romance as epic as the battles they face.
During its first week, Pursuit of Jade topped Google Trends for Chinese dramas in 15 markets — including Thailand, the US, Canada, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore — and ranked No. 1 globally among 2025’s Chinese historical drama releases. On MyDramaList, it opened with a stellar 9.0 before climbing to 9.1, the highest debut score for a Chinese drama on the platform in two years. Social media buzz has been nonstop, with topics related to the show trending on X across Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.
The series’ success has also reignited interest in the lead actors’ previous works. On iQIYI International, four dramas starring Linghe Zhang now rank in the platform’s All-Time TOP 10 Chinese Language Dramas Chart, with The Best Thing maintaining a 54-week streak at No. 1. Meanwhile, Xiwei Tian’s popularity has risen in tandem, as New Life Begins recently broke into the All-Time TOP 10 — driven by audience fascination with their electrifying on-screen partnership.