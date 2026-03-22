‘Pursuit of Jade’ soars as Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei’s chemistry wins viewers

iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, unveiled its latest historical romance, Pursuit of Jade, on 6 March — and the title has swiftly become a global sensation.

Within just six days of its premiere, the series soared past an iQIYI popularity index of 10,000 in China, clinched the No. 1 spot on iQIYI International’s “TOP 10 Chinese Language Dramas Weekly Chart” in its debut week, and dominated Google Trends and MyDramaList rankings. The show’s breakout success underscores iQIYI’s continued commitment to creating premium content that connects deeply with audiences worldwide.