Death sentences commuted

By the following year, more than 130 people had been sentenced to death, according to the United Nations, however, definitive figures are hard to track in the country’s opaque, closed-door court system.

After five years ruling as armed forces chief, Min Aung Hlaing was installed last Friday as president in a transition democracy watchdogs have described as a civilian rebranding of military rule.

The shift has been accompanied by rollbacks of some of the junta’s post-coup crackdown measures — steps the leadership tout as reconciliation, but which critics describe as cosmetic measures to aid the rebranding effort.