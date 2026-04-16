Debonair’s den

A glam mayor of a city in the province of Quezon is now the center of scrutiny and ire of his constituents after setting up a checkpoint on both ends of the street of a village where his empire is situated.
Worse, no one will be allowed to enter the said space without the approval of the policemen manning the checkpoint, upon his orders.
“Although it’s a secured village, pati ba naman kaming nakatirang malapit sa village nila hindi pwedeng makiraan? (Even we who live near their village — are we not even allowed to pass through?)”
“He is a public servant! Dapat nga unahin nya ang mga constituents nya (He should prioritize his constituents first),” the irate resident of a city in Quezon province, who voted for the mayor when he was just campaigning."
The mayor became a topic of discussion on social media after being linked to an equally glamorous actress.
Despite a growing number of sightings together, neither has publicly confirmed any romantic involvement.
The debonair politician belongs to a prominent clan in Quezon, widely regarded as a political dynasty.