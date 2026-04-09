Young cagers take centerstage as Jr. MPBL Davao kicks off

DAVAO CITY — Around 50 teams from all over Mindanao are set to see action in the much-anticipated Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) regional eliminations set from 15 to 19 April.
According to tournament coordinator Aldin Celi, the tourney will have three age classifications that will be held at the Davao City Recreation Center, Rizal Memorial Colleges Petro Gazz Arena, and the Catalunan Grande covered court.
Celi said an MPBL team will come over to grace the opening ceremonies and inspire the young athletes to work hard to reach their dreams.
“We will be having a guest from the MPBL League, but still yet to be confirmed to grace our opening ceremonies. This will be a mixed classification of teams whether they are school-based or club-based squads,” said Celi who attended the weekly Davao Sportswriters Association Forum on Thursday on behalf of Junior MPBL commissioners Brian Good and Peter Odulio.
Tournament format will follow a single-round robin mode of play with the top four teams moving on to the semifinals. The top two squads in the semifinals will then proceed to the finals.