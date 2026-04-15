No structure found in P92.8-M Bulacan project — DPWH

Defense counsel, who also joined the inspection, claimed that sheet piles and concrete piles were present along the riverbed.

However, upon further examination ordered by Sandiganbayan Third Division Chairperson Karl Miranda, the supposed sheet piles were found only in limited portions of the reported 128-meter structure.

Prosecutors said the findings strengthened their claim that the project was a ghost project.

“Definitely, there is no structure there. We don’t even know if those are really sheet piles or how long they are,” they said.

“It appears they were placed a long time ago because they are already rusting and the area is covered with heavy vegetation,” they added.